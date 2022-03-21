Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Tesla Model X

125,987 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2017 Tesla Model X

2017 Tesla Model X

75D ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, 6 SEAT, SUBZERO!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Tesla Model X

75D ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, 6 SEAT, SUBZERO!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 8758916
  2. 8758916
  3. 8758916
  4. 8758916
  5. 8758916
  6. 8758916
  7. 8758916
  8. 8758916
  9. 8758916
  10. 8758916
  11. 8758916
  12. 8758916
  13. 8758916
  14. 8758916
  15. 8758916
  16. 8758916
  17. 8758916
  18. 8758916
  19. 8758916
  20. 8758916
  21. 8758916
  22. 8758916
  23. 8758916
  24. 8758916
  25. 8758916
  26. 8758916
  27. 8758916
  28. 8758916
  29. 8758916
  30. 8758916
  31. 8758916
  32. 8758916
  33. 8758916
  34. 8758916
  35. 8758916
  36. 8758916
  37. 8758916
  38. 8758916
  39. 8758916
  40. 8758916
  41. 8758916
  42. 8758916
  43. 8758916
  44. 8758916
  45. 8758916
  46. 8758916
  47. 8758916
  48. 8758916
  49. 8758916
  50. 8758916
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

125,987KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8758916
  • Stock #: 1-22-145
  • VIN: 5YJXCBE37JHF04517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,987 KM

Vehicle Description

* OVER 70 TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

Finished in Solid Black with an All Black interior. This 6 passenger SUV can launch from 0-100km/h in just 5 seconds without spending a single dime on gas. Just because you're driving an SUV doesn't mean you have to spend most of the time at a gas station or drive slow. This Model X comes equipped with the following options:


ENHANCED AUTOPILOT (THE PERFECT BLEND OF AUTOPILOT AND FULL SELF DRIVING):

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer

- Lane Switching 

- Summon and Self Park

- Navigate on Autopilot!


SMART AIR SUSPENSION:

- Customizable Height Settings

- GPS based memory for high obstacles

- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds


SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All six heated seats

- Heated steering wheel

- Wiper blade defrosters

- Washer nozzle heaters

- Remote pre-heating of vehicle


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 75 kWh Battery Pack

- Center Console

- 22-inch Tesla Turbine Wheels


The 75D Model X averages 383 km (subject to conditions) has a top speed of 250km/h. Travel across Canada and the US silently and effortlessly with Tesla's ever-growing supercharger network which provides an approx. 80% charge in 20 minutes.

With the included Smart Suspension package this Model X will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.

The 6 seat interior includes automatic passenger sensing rear air conditioning and heating system. Fold the third row seats down and you have all the capacity for storage you would need!

Additional features include world's largest panoramic windshield, voice command system, one-touch remote to close all doors and tailgate at once, automatic high beam system and much much more!

Finance with $0 down over up to 72 months with rates as low as 6.49% OAC.

This accidents and claims free Tesla is being sold safety certified and CarFax verified.

Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.

Your falcon wing doored land-based intergalactic spaceship awaits - please call ahead to make an appointment to view this particular Model X as it belongs to the owner and may not always be at the dealership.

* MANY OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL WITH YOUR WISH LIST OR COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY *

Balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline. Extended warranty options available upon request.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2017 Tesla Model X 7...
 125,987 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model S L...
 164 KM
$159,400 + tax & lic
2019 Tesla Model 3 S...
 68,727 KM
$62,700 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory