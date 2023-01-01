$72,700+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$72,700
+ taxes & licensing
Shift Motors
905-901-4613
2017 Tesla Model X
2017 Tesla Model X
90D AUTOPILOT, 6 SEATER, CARFAX CLEAN!
Location
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
905-901-4613
$72,700
+ taxes & licensing
98,731KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9836171
- Stock #: 1-23-052
- VIN: 5YJXCBE24HF045600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,731 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Red Multi Coat on a White interior with Carbon Fibre Decor accents and a Black Alcantara Headliner, this 6 passenger SUV can launch from 0-100km/h in just 5 seconds without spending a single dime on gas. Just because you're driving an SUV doesn't mean you have to spend most of the time at a gas station or drive slow. This Model X comes equipped with the following options:
PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:
- Bioweapon Defence Mode with Medical Grade HEPA air filtration system
- Remote opening falcon wing doors, driver and passenger front door and tailgate
- Self-presenting driver door opens upon sensing your approaching trajectory
- Easy step in full height access to 2nd-row seating with easy access feature
- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option
- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors
- Centre Console with iPhone / android quick dock
- Active LED Headlights and LED front and rear fog lights
- Three-position dynamic LED turning lights for nighttime visibility
- Ambient LED interior lighting
SMART AIR SUSPENSION:
- Customizable Height Settings
- GPS based memory for high obstacles
- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds
AUTOPILOT:
- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen
- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer
SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:
- All six heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Wiper blade defrosters
- Washer nozzle heaters
- Remote pre-heating of vehicle
ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND PACKAGE:
- 12 Speakers plus an 8-inch subwoofer
- Dolby Surround Sound
- Sirius XM Radio
- Bluetooth Audio Streaming
- TuneIn Radio
- HD Radio
- Internet Streaming
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- 90 kWh Battery Pack
- 20-inch Tesla Slipstream Wheels
- Center Console
The 90D Model X averages 414 km (subject to conditions) has a top speed of 250km/h. Travel across Canada and the US silently and effortlessly with Tesla's ever-growing supercharger network which provides an approx. 80% charge in 20 minutes.
With the included Smart Suspension package this Model X will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.
The 6 seat interior includes automatic passenger sensing rear air conditioning and heating system. Fold the rear seats down and you have all the capacity for storage you would need!
it's phenomenal to experience - you'll never want to drive anything else ever again and with monthly over-the-air software updates this system is always improving.
Additional features include world's largest panoramic windshield, voice command system, one-touch remote to close all doors and tailgate at once, automatic high beam system and much much more!
Finance with $0 down over up to 72 months with rates as low as 8.99% OAC.
This one owner, locally owned, accidents and claims free Tesla is being sold safety certified and CarFax verified.
Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes OMVIC and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.
Your falcon wing doored land-based intergalactic spaceship awaits - please call ahead to make an appointment to view this particular Model X as it belongs to the owner and may not always be at the dealership.
* MANY OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL WITH YOUR WISH LIST OR COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY *
Balance of Tesla's 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline valid until 2025. Extended warranty options available upon request.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Shift Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4