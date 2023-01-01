2017 Toyota Corolla

Menu
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>AUTO, LANE KEEP, REMOTE START, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, A/C</span></p></div><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #231f20; background: white;>ADD $499+ 13%TAX FOR SAFETY CERTIFIED</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>CAR FAX available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=wIspuIwMk8g5gYKf1fPCJ0OOBKNAPrwZ>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=wIspuIwMk8g5gYKf1fPCJ0OOBKNAPrwZ</a></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE</span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p>

2017 Toyota Corolla

152,820 KM

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla

AUTO REMOTE STRAT B-TOOTH R-CAM H-SEAT LANE KEEP

2017 Toyota Corolla

AUTO REMOTE STRAT B-TOOTH R-CAM H-SEAT LANE KEEP

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

152,820KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE7HC751969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,820 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, LANE KEEP, REMOTE START, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, A/C

ADD $499+ 13%TAX FOR SAFETY CERTIFIED

CAR FAX available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=wIspuIwMk8g5gYKf1fPCJ0OOBKNAPrwZ

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2017 Toyota Corolla