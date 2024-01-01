2017 Toyota Corolla

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY,</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, BACKUP CAMRA, </span><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext; background: white;>BLUETOOTH, LANEKEEP+FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>CLEAN CAR FAX VERIFIED; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>NEW FRONT BRAKES (PADS+ROTORS) ISTALLED ON THE DAY OF LISTING</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>ADD ONLY $499+TAX</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></p>

2017 Toyota Corolla

87,156 KM

Details Description Features

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota Corolla

AUTO LOW KM NO ACCIDENT B-TOOTH HEATED SEATS CAM

Watch This Vehicle
12038095

2017 Toyota Corolla

AUTO LOW KM NO ACCIDENT B-TOOTH HEATED SEATS CAM

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1734810958
  2. 1734810958
  3. 1734810958
  4. 1734810958
  5. 1734810958
  6. 1734810957
  7. 1734810958
  8. 1734810958
  9. 1734810958
  10. 1734810958
  11. 1734810959
  12. 1734810958
  13. 1734810959
  14. 1734810958
  15. 1734810957
  16. 1734810957
  17. 1734810959
  18. 1734810958
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,156KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE5HC819699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,156 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

 

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY,

AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, BACKUP CAMRA, BLUETOOTH, LANEKEEP+FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC,

 

CLEAN CAR FAX VERIFIED; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

NEW FRONT BRAKES (PADS+ROTORS) ISTALLED ON THE DAY OF LISTING

 

FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO 

ADD ONLY $499+TAX

 

 JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack AUTO AWD NO ACCIDENT NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack AUTO AWD NO ACCIDENT NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA 146,507 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Sentra AUTO NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES NEW BRAKES BLUETOOTH for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Nissan Sentra AUTO NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES NEW BRAKES BLUETOOTH 89,310 KM $10,777 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Forte AUTO NO ACCIDENT BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAM HEATED SEATS for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Kia Forte AUTO NO ACCIDENT BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAM HEATED SEATS 95,258 KM $18,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Corolla