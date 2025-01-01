Menu
<p data-start=228 data-end=390><strong data-start=228 data-end=323>2017 Toyota Corolla XSE – Sporty Compact Sedan – Leather Interior – No Accident </strong><br data-start=323 data-end=326 />Mileage: <strong data-start=335 data-end=388>110,521 km – well maintained, excellent condition</strong></p><p data-start=417 data-end=438>⭐ <strong data-start=419 data-end=436>Key Features:</strong></p><p data-start=440 data-end=455><strong data-start=440 data-end=453>Interior:</strong></p><ul data-start=456 data-end=655><li data-start=456 data-end=523><p data-start=458 data-end=523>SofTex® leather-trimmed sport seats with <strong data-start=499 data-end=521>heated front seats</strong></p></li><li data-start=524 data-end=573><p data-start=526 data-end=573>8-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support</p></li><li data-start=574 data-end=621><p data-start=576 data-end=621>Leather-wrapped steering wheel & shift knob</p></li><li data-start=622 data-end=655><p data-start=624 data-end=655>Power tilt/slide <strong data-start=641 data-end=653>sunroof</strong></p></li></ul><p data-start=657 data-end=674><strong data-start=657 data-end=672>Technology:</strong></p><ul data-start=675 data-end=841><li data-start=675 data-end=729><p data-start=677 data-end=729>7” touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth®</p></li><li data-start=730 data-end=769><p data-start=732 data-end=769>Integrated navigation </p></li><li data-start=770 data-end=810><p data-start=772 data-end=810>Smart Key with <strong data-start=787 data-end=808>push-button start</strong></p></li><li data-start=811 data-end=841><p data-start=813 data-end=841>Rearview <strong data-start=822 data-end=839>backup camera</strong></p></li></ul><p data-start=843 data-end=871><strong data-start=843 data-end=869>Comfort & Convenience:</strong></p><ul data-start=872 data-end=1003><li data-start=872 data-end=901><p data-start=874 data-end=901>Automatic climate control</p></li><li data-start=902 data-end=958><p data-start=904 data-end=958>60/40 split-folding rear seats for extra cargo space</p></li><li data-start=959 data-end=1003><p data-start=961 data-end=1003>Spacious rear seating with ample legroom</p></li></ul><p data-start=1005 data-end=1032><strong data-start=1005 data-end=1030>Performance & Safety:</strong></p><ul data-start=1033 data-end=1326><li data-start=1033 data-end=1081><p data-start=1035 data-end=1081>1.8L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission</p></li><li data-start=1082 data-end=1127><p data-start=1084 data-end=1127>Sport-tuned suspension & 17” alloy wheels</p></li><li data-start=1128 data-end=1326><p data-start=1130 data-end=1326><strong data-start=1130 data-end=1157>Toyota Safety Sense™ P:</strong><br data-start=1157 data-end=1160 />• Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection<br data-start=1211 data-end=1214 />• Lane Departure Alert/Assist<br data-start=1260 data-end=1263 />• Dynamic Radar Cruise Control</p></li></ul><p data-start=1328 data-end=1342><strong data-start=1328 data-end=1340>Warranty</strong></p><p> </p><ul data-start=1343 data-end=1396><li data-start=1343 data-end=1396><p data-start=1345 data-end=1396>Extended warranty packages available upon request</p></li></ul>

Location

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2

365-292-6732

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Actions
VIN 2T1BURHE2HC904189

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,521 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Power Options

Power Seats

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Pre-Collision System

M-Way Motors

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
365-292-6732

