2017 Toyota Corolla
XSE No Accident Heated Seats Push Button Start
Location
M-Way Motors
636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
365-292-6732
Certified
$18,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,521 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Toyota Corolla XSE – Sporty Compact Sedan – Leather Interior – No Accident
Mileage: 110,521 km – well maintained, excellent condition
⭐ Key Features:
Interior:
SofTex® leather-trimmed sport seats with heated front seats
8-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support
Leather-wrapped steering wheel & shift knob
Power tilt/slide sunroof
Technology:
7” touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth®
Integrated navigation
Smart Key with push-button start
Rearview backup camera
Comfort & Convenience:
Automatic climate control
60/40 split-folding rear seats for extra cargo space
Spacious rear seating with ample legroom
Performance & Safety:
1.8L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
Sport-tuned suspension & 17” alloy wheels
Toyota Safety Sense™ P:
• Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection
• Lane Departure Alert/Assist
• Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Warranty
Extended warranty packages available upon request
M-Way Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
