2017 Toyota Corolla

42,073 KM

Details Description Features

$20,288

+ tax & licensing
$20,288

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE Upgrade with Alloy Wheels and Power Moonroof

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE Upgrade with Alloy Wheels and Power Moonroof

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$20,288

+ taxes & licensing

42,073KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7860783
  • Stock #: P4684
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE1HC904684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,073 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Trade-in!

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Fabric w/Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing

2017 Toyota Corolla SE Upgrade Alpine White

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

