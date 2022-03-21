$19,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2017 Toyota Corolla
2017 Toyota Corolla
LE CVT | BLUETOOTH | BACK UP CAMERA | HTD SEATS
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing
52,589KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8946049
- Stock #: K9215
- VIN: 2T1BURHE4HC762105
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K9215
- Mileage 52,589 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $21
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** KEY FEATURES: - BLUETOOTH - BACK UP CAMERA - HEATED SEATS - KEYLESS ENTRY - AIR CONDITIONING MUCH MORE!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9