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<p data-start=0 data-end=34><strong data-start=0 data-end=34>2017 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD</strong></p><p data-start=36 data-end=231>Based on VIN <strong data-start=49 data-end=70>5TDDZRFH9HS379744</strong>, this is a <strong data-start=82 data-end=116>2017 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD</strong> equipped with the <strong data-start=135 data-end=153>3.5L V6 engine</strong> and <strong data-start=158 data-end=192>8-speed automatic transmission</strong>.</p><p data-start=233 data-end=267><strong data-start=233 data-end=267>2017 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD</strong></p><p data-start=269 data-end=677>The 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD is the perfect combination of comfort, reliability, and all-weather capability. Powered by Toyotas proven 3.5L V6 engine, this spacious 7-passenger SUV delivers strong performance, impressive towing capability, and the confidence of all-wheel drive. Whether youre commuting, travelling with family, or heading out on a road trip, the Highlander is built to handle it all.</p><p data-start=679 data-end=701><strong data-start=679 data-end=701>Features & Options</strong></p><ul data-start=702 data-end=1309><li data-section-id=zp5sw2 data-start=702 data-end=718>3.5L V6 Engine</li><li data-section-id=1g44bjc data-start=719 data-end=742>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</li><li data-section-id=ybdte9 data-start=743 data-end=775>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</li><li data-section-id=1bp0917 data-start=776 data-end=797>7-Passenger Seating</li><li data-section-id=1xfpdey data-start=798 data-end=826>Leather-Appointed Interior</li><li data-section-id=6cci00 data-start=827 data-end=847>Heated Front Seats</li><li data-section-id=1i4xh3p data-start=848 data-end=880>Power Driver & Passenger Seats</li><li data-section-id=1gbxkm8 data-start=881 data-end=897>Power Moonroof</li><li data-section-id=avacvb data-start=898 data-end=917>Navigation System</li><li data-section-id=1tas6zj data-start=918 data-end=933>Backup Camera</li><li data-section-id=1qsdvtd data-start=934 data-end=957>Blind Spot Monitoring</li><li data-section-id=ujw8xo data-start=958 data-end=984>Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</li><li data-section-id=1736t91 data-start=985 data-end=1021>Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control</li><li data-section-id=1l1zxep data-start=1022 data-end=1056>Smart Key with Push-Button Start</li><li data-section-id=1kzjkr0 data-start=1057 data-end=1071>Remote Start</li><li data-section-id=fbo29j data-start=1072 data-end=1088>Power Liftgate</li><li data-section-id=6hyl4r data-start=1089 data-end=1113>Bluetooth Connectivity</li><li data-section-id=1jq6nhg data-start=1114 data-end=1183>Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Compatible Display Upgrade (if equipped)</li><li data-section-id=1ynraio data-start=1184 data-end=1206>Premium Audio System</li><li data-section-id=1e35wlb data-start=1207 data-end=1221>Alloy Wheels</li><li data-section-id=ypr0vf data-start=1222 data-end=1234>Fog Lights</li><li data-section-id=1it3xh5 data-start=1235 data-end=1247>Roof Rails</li><li data-section-id=365ae8 data-start=1248 data-end=1268>Rear Privacy Glass</li><li data-section-id=1etxx78 data-start=1269 data-end=1309>Split Folding Second & Third Row Seats</li></ul><p data-start=1311 data-end=1333><strong data-start=1311 data-end=1333>Why Youll Love It</strong></p><p data-start=1335 data-end=1663>Toyotas Highlander has earned a reputation as one of the most dependable midsize SUVs on the road. The powerful V6, smooth ride, spacious interior, and versatile cargo area make it an excellent choice for families and active lifestyles. With AWD and Toyota reliability, this Highlander is ready for Canadian weather year-round.</p><p data-start=1665 data-end=1712><strong data-start=1665 data-end=1683>Twin Oaks Auto</strong><br data-start=1683 data-end=1686>Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles</p><p data-start=1714 data-end=1767>Contact us today to arrange a viewing and test drive.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br>Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br>📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br>📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br>(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br>Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2017 Toyota Highlander

125,100 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

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14182453

2017 Toyota Highlander

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Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

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Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
125,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDDZRFH9HS379744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 125,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD

Based on VIN 5TDDZRFH9HS379744, this is a 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD equipped with the 3.5L V6 engine and 8-speed automatic transmission.

2017 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD

The 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD is the perfect combination of comfort, reliability, and all-weather capability. Powered by Toyota's proven 3.5L V6 engine, this spacious 7-passenger SUV delivers strong performance, impressive towing capability, and the confidence of all-wheel drive. Whether you're commuting, travelling with family, or heading out on a road trip, the Highlander is built to handle it all.

Features & Options

  • 3.5L V6 Engine
  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
  • 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
  • 7-Passenger Seating
  • Leather-Appointed Interior
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Power Driver & Passenger Seats
  • Power Moonroof
  • Navigation System
  • Backup Camera
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
  • Smart Key with Push-Button Start
  • Remote Start
  • Power Liftgate
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Compatible Display Upgrade (if equipped)
  • Premium Audio System
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Fog Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Rear Privacy Glass
  • Split Folding Second & Third Row Seats

Why You'll Love It

Toyota's Highlander has earned a reputation as one of the most dependable midsize SUVs on the road. The powerful V6, smooth ride, spacious interior, and versatile cargo area make it an excellent choice for families and active lifestyles. With AWD and Toyota reliability, this Highlander is ready for Canadian weather year-round.

Twin Oaks Auto
Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles

Contact us today to arrange a viewing and test drive.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

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905-339-XXXX

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905-339-3330

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$28,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2017 Toyota Highlander