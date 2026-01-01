$28,990+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
2017 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 125,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD
Based on VIN 5TDDZRFH9HS379744, this is a 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD equipped with the 3.5L V6 engine and 8-speed automatic transmission.
2017 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD
The 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD is the perfect combination of comfort, reliability, and all-weather capability. Powered by Toyota's proven 3.5L V6 engine, this spacious 7-passenger SUV delivers strong performance, impressive towing capability, and the confidence of all-wheel drive. Whether you're commuting, travelling with family, or heading out on a road trip, the Highlander is built to handle it all.
Features & Options
- 3.5L V6 Engine
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
- 7-Passenger Seating
- Leather-Appointed Interior
- Heated Front Seats
- Power Driver & Passenger Seats
- Power Moonroof
- Navigation System
- Backup Camera
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Smart Key with Push-Button Start
- Remote Start
- Power Liftgate
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Compatible Display Upgrade (if equipped)
- Premium Audio System
- Alloy Wheels
- Fog Lights
- Roof Rails
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Split Folding Second & Third Row Seats
Why You'll Love It
Toyota's Highlander has earned a reputation as one of the most dependable midsize SUVs on the road. The powerful V6, smooth ride, spacious interior, and versatile cargo area make it an excellent choice for families and active lifestyles. With AWD and Toyota reliability, this Highlander is ready for Canadian weather year-round.
Twin Oaks Auto
Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
Contact us today to arrange a viewing and test drive.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Windows
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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