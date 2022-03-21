Menu
2017 Toyota Prius

112,613 KM

Details Features

$29,088

+ tax & licensing
$29,088

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2017 Toyota Prius

2017 Toyota Prius

with Clean Carfax

2017 Toyota Prius

with Clean Carfax

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$29,088

+ taxes & licensing

112,613KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8727482
  • Stock #: 22450A
  • VIN: JTDKBRFU2H3554278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,613 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

