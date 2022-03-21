2017 Toyota Prius

$29,088 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 6 1 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8727482

8727482 Stock #: 22450A

22450A VIN: JTDKBRFU2H3554278

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 112,613 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.