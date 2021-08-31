Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

94,244 KM

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

SE AWD with Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, and Clean Carfax

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

94,244KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7837128
  • Stock #: P6960
  • VIN: 2T3JFREV1HW576960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6960
  • Mileage 94,244 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Trade-in, Dealership Serviced, AWD, Tonneau Cover Accessory, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Navigation System, Power Moonroof, Front dual zone A/C, Black Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Push Start Ignition, Power Liftgate, Eco/Sport Mode, Toyota Safety Sense, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Lane Departure Alert, Collision Mitigation, Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing.

2017 Toyota RAV4 SE AWD Alpine White

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with the advisor the accuracy of the information. Mileage is recorded at the time of the listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

