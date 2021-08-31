+ taxes & licensing
866-608-5503
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
Recent Arrival!
Trade-in, Dealership Serviced, AWD, Tonneau Cover Accessory, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Navigation System, Power Moonroof, Front dual zone A/C, Black Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Push Start Ignition, Power Liftgate, Eco/Sport Mode, Toyota Safety Sense, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Lane Departure Alert, Collision Mitigation, Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing.
2017 Toyota RAV4 SE AWD Alpine White
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.
Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with the advisor the accuracy of the information. Mileage is recorded at the time of the listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
