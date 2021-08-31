Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

99,593 KM

Details Description Features

$23,588

+ tax & licensing
$23,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD with Clean Carfax and One Owner

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD with Clean Carfax and One Owner

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$23,588

+ taxes & licensing

99,593KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7910835
  • Stock #: LP3200
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV8HW333200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP3200
  • Mileage 99,593 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Trade-in! FWD!

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ Air Conditioning
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Eco/Sport Mode

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation

2017 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD Silver Sky Metallic

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

