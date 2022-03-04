Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

68,640 KM

Details Features

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD with New Brakes and Low Kilometers

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD with New Brakes and Low Kilometers

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

68,640KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8496886
  • Stock #: LP2002
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV5HW342002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP2002
  • Mileage 68,640 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

