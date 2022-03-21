Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

80,099 KM

$26,588

+ tax & licensing
$26,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD with Clean Carfax and One Owner

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD with Clean Carfax and One Owner

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$26,588

+ taxes & licensing

80,099KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8759417
  Stock #: LP7614
  VIN: 2T3ZFREV8HW387614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP7614
  • Mileage 80,099 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

