2017 Toyota RAV4

38,240 KM

Details Features

$27,344

+ tax & licensing
$27,344

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

Limited AWD LOW KM | LEATHER SEATS | POWER LIFTGATE

2017 Toyota RAV4

Limited AWD LOW KM | LEATHER SEATS | POWER LIFTGATE

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,344

+ taxes & licensing

38,240KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9437268
  Stock #: LP3141
  VIN: 2T3DFREV8HW623141

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 38,240 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

