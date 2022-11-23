$27,344+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,344
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-608-5503
2017 Toyota RAV4
2017 Toyota RAV4
Limited AWD LOW KM | LEATHER SEATS | POWER LIFTGATE
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
866-608-5503
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,344
+ taxes & licensing
38,240KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9437268
- Stock #: LP3141
- VIN: 2T3DFREV8HW623141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,240 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Oakville Toyota
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4