2017 Toyota RAV4

95,117 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
Royalty Enterprise

416-899-9228

Limited HYBRID NAVIGATION,LEATHER,SUN ROOF,CAMERA

Location

1505 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

95,117KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9539818
  • VIN: JTMDJREV8HD149400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,117 KM

Vehicle Description

 LIMIT TIME SPECIALS VISIT ROYALTY ENTERPRISE FOR THE BEST DEALS AND LOWEST PRICE                                              AUTOMATIC,LEATHER SUN ROOF, ,PUSH START,BLIND SPOT MONTORING ,BLUETOOTH ,,AUTO HEADLIGHTS, WITH ALL POWER OPTION. ALL OUR CAR ARE AVAILABLE FOR PRE PURCHASE INSPECTION BY PURCHASER please contact us for detail  Royalty Enterprises is committed to providing you with the best lowest pricing among all competitors. We do provide FREE Car proof on all vehicles we sell .this vehicle is not certified yet. Certification is available for extra $595 five hundred ninety-five dollars, all vehicles we sell are driveable after certification.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

