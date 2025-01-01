Menu
<p class= data-start=121 data-end=338><span id=docs-internal-guid-5ba8907c-7fff-82e8-5a18-efb8e03933b9></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>This Beautiful 2017 Toyota Sienna Features: 8 Passenger Seating, Rearview Camera, Bluetooth Phone, Power Drive Seat w/ Lumbar Support, 3rd Row Seats, Split-Bench, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Radio, Brake Assist, CD Player, Door Auto-Latch, Driver Door Bin, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Seated Armrest, Reclining 3rd Row Seats, Power Rear Doors & More!</span></p><p class= data-start=121 data-end=338>This vehicle is <strong data-start=156 data-end=190>not drivable and not certified</strong> as per <strong data-start=198 data-end=219>OMVIC regulations</strong>. <strong data-start=221 data-end=260>Certification is available for $899</strong>, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.</p><p> </p><p class= data-start=340 data-end=512>A variety of <strong data-start=353 data-end=374>financing options</strong> are available for an additional <strong data-start=407 data-end=415>$999</strong>, tailored to suit your needs. </p><p> </p><p class= data-start=514 data-end=583>Ask us about our <strong data-start=531 data-end=558>extended warranty plans</strong> for added peace of mind.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p class= data-start=585 data-end=651>📞 <strong data-start=588 data-end=651>Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!</strong></p>

2017 Toyota Sienna

130,241 KM

Details Description Features

$26,450

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Sienna

LE 8PASS|BACKUP|BLUETOOTH

12668649

2017 Toyota Sienna

LE 8PASS|BACKUP|BLUETOOTH

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,241KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDKZ3DCXHS780473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,241 KM

Vehicle Description

This Beautiful 2017 Toyota Sienna Features: 8 Passenger Seating, Rearview Camera, Bluetooth Phone, Power Drive Seat w/ Lumbar Support, 3rd Row Seats, Split-Bench, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Radio, Brake Assist, CD Player, Door Auto-Latch, Driver Door Bin, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Seated Armrest, Reclining 3rd Row Seats, Power Rear Doors & More!

This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.

 

A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs. 

 

Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.

 

 

 

📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
$26,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

2017 Toyota Sienna