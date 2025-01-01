$26,450+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Sienna
LE 8PASS|BACKUP|BLUETOOTH
Location
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
905-334-3596
Certified
$26,450
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,241 KM
Vehicle Description
This Beautiful 2017 Toyota Sienna Features: 8 Passenger Seating, Rearview Camera, Bluetooth Phone, Power Drive Seat w/ Lumbar Support, 3rd Row Seats, Split-Bench, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Radio, Brake Assist, CD Player, Door Auto-Latch, Driver Door Bin, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Seated Armrest, Reclining 3rd Row Seats, Power Rear Doors & More!
This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.
A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs.
Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.
📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!
Vehicle Features
905-334-3596