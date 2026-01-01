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<h3 data-section-id=8gqv70 data-start=0 data-end=72>2017 Toyota Sienna LE – Clean CARFAX | Well Maintained | 8 Passenger</h3><p data-start=74 data-end=376>This 2017 Toyota Sienna LE is the perfect family vehicle, offering exceptional reliability, comfort, and versatility. Powered by Toyotas proven 3.5L V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, it delivers smooth performance and plenty of power for daily driving and long road trips alike.</p><p data-start=378 data-end=395>Features include:</p><ul data-start=396 data-end=771><li data-section-id=medu82 data-start=396 data-end=410>Clean CARFAX</li><li data-section-id=zp5sw2 data-start=411 data-end=427>3.5L V6 Engine</li><li data-section-id=ybdte9 data-start=428 data-end=460>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</li><li data-section-id=5u9dtn data-start=461 data-end=480>Front-Wheel Drive</li><li data-section-id=1xlrrm7 data-start=481 data-end=513>Seating for up to 8 Passengers</li><li data-section-id=11a5ks data-start=514 data-end=540>Dual Power Sliding Doors</li><li data-section-id=rm4nw8 data-start=541 data-end=558>Rearview Camera</li><li data-section-id=1736t91 data-start=559 data-end=595>Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control</li><li data-section-id=125o3a1 data-start=596 data-end=644>Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming</li><li data-section-id=do8wta data-start=645 data-end=666>Power Drivers Seat</li><li data-section-id=h2kbia data-start=667 data-end=682>Keyless Entry</li><li data-section-id=1f6k441 data-start=683 data-end=723>Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls</li><li data-section-id=1e35wlb data-start=724 data-end=738>Alloy Wheels</li><li data-section-id=1wcb1n4 data-start=739 data-end=771>Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors</li></ul><p data-start=773 data-end=932>Well maintained and ready for its next owner, this Sienna offers the space, comfort, and dependability that have made it one of Canadas most popular minivans.</p><p data-start=934 data-end=1032><strong data-start=934 data-end=968>Additional Certification Cost:</strong> The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong data-start=1017 data-end=1031>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p data-start=1034 data-end=1073><strong data-start=1034 data-end=1073>Whats Included with Certification:</strong></p><ul data-start=1074 data-end=1376><li data-section-id=13osptj data-start=1074 data-end=1197>The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.</li><li data-section-id=zxa9bd data-start=1198 data-end=1271>A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li data-section-id=t17utt data-start=1272 data-end=1376>The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p data-start=1378 data-end=1587>At <strong data-start=1381 data-end=1399>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new vehicle, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p data-start=1589 data-end=1713><strong data-start=1589 data-end=1621>Financing Options Available!</strong><br data-start=1621 data-end=1624>Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p data-start=1715 data-end=1812><strong data-start=1715 data-end=1736>Contact Us Today:</strong><br data-start=1736 data-end=1739>📞 905-339-3330<br data-start=1754 data-end=1757>📍 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p data-start=1814 data-end=1883>(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p data-start=1885 data-end=2006>More Information:<br data-start=1902 data-end=1905>Visit TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p>

2017 Toyota Sienna

125,885 KM

Details Description Features

$24,790

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota Sienna

LE

Watch This Vehicle
14280344

2017 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

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Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$24,790

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
125,885KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDKZ3DC7HS862788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 125,885 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Toyota Sienna LE – Clean CARFAX | Well Maintained | 8 Passenger

This 2017 Toyota Sienna LE is the perfect family vehicle, offering exceptional reliability, comfort, and versatility. Powered by Toyota's proven 3.5L V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, it delivers smooth performance and plenty of power for daily driving and long road trips alike.

Features include:

  • Clean CARFAX
  • 3.5L V6 Engine
  • 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
  • Front-Wheel Drive
  • Seating for up to 8 Passengers
  • Dual Power Sliding Doors
  • Rearview Camera
  • Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
  • Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
  • Power Driver's Seat
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors

Well maintained and ready for its next owner, this Sienna offers the space, comfort, and dependability that have made it one of Canada's most popular minivans.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What's Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new vehicle, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 905-339-3330
📍 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2

(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

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905-339-XXXX

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905-339-3330

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$24,790

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2017 Toyota Sienna