$24,790+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Sienna
LE
2017 Toyota Sienna
LE
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$24,790
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 125,885 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Toyota Sienna LE is the perfect family vehicle, offering exceptional reliability, comfort, and versatility. Powered by Toyota's proven 3.5L V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, it delivers smooth performance and plenty of power for daily driving and long road trips alike.
Features include:
- Clean CARFAX
- 3.5L V6 Engine
- 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
- Front-Wheel Drive
- Seating for up to 8 Passengers
- Dual Power Sliding Doors
- Rearview Camera
- Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
- Power Driver's Seat
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
- Alloy Wheels
- Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
Well maintained and ready for its next owner, this Sienna offers the space, comfort, and dependability that have made it one of Canada's most popular minivans.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What's Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new vehicle, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 905-339-3330
📍 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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