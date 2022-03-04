Menu
2017 Toyota Tundra

144,482 KM

Details Features

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Limited 5.7L V8 Limited 4WD with Clean Carfax and Leather Seats | SELF CERTIFY

Location

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

144,482KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8459277
  • Stock #: LP2515
  • VIN: 5TFHY5F18HX632515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,482 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

