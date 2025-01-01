$22,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Volkswagen GTI
PERFORMANCE|NAV|BACKUP|ACC|BSM|FENDER AUDIO|
2017 Volkswagen GTI
PERFORMANCE|NAV|BACKUP|ACC|BSM|FENDER AUDIO|
Location
S.S. Auto Group
460 Woody Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 3T6
905-338-7707
Sale
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,316KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW547AU3HM040079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,316 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From S.S. Auto Group
2021 BMW 430i xDrive M SPORT|NAV|360CAM|ACC|LKA|BSM|HK SOUND| 73,140 KM $38,887 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 340 M SPORT|NAV|BACKUP|SUNROOF|CLEAN CARFAX| 118,511 KM $29,888 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A3 PROGRESSIV 2.0T|QUATTRO|NAV|BACKUP|SUNROOF| 121,647 KM $15,888 + tax & lic
Email S.S. Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
S.S. Auto Group
460 Woody Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 3T6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-338-XXXX(click to show)
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing>
S.S. Auto Group
905-338-7707
2017 Volkswagen GTI