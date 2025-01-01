Menu
Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY,
AUTO, TRENDLINE+, NO ACCIDENT, HEATED SEATS, CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL

CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO. ADD ONLY $699+TAX

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

2017 Volkswagen Passat

140,176 KM

$12,777

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline + AUTO, NO ACCIDENT

2017 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline + AUTO, NO ACCIDENT

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,777

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,176KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1vwat7a32hc085329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,176 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

 

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY,

AUTO, TRENDLINE+, NO ACCIDENT, HEATED SEATS, CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL

 

CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

 

FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO. ADD ONLY $699+TAX

 

 JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

$12,777

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2017 Volkswagen Passat