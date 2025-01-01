$22,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia
Ti Sport AWD|NAVI|SUNROOF|BACKUP
Location
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
905-334-3596
Certified
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,503 KM
Vehicle Description
NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | AWD | ACTIVE BLINDSPOT ASSIST | PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL | LEATHER INTERIOR | ALLOY WHEELS | ADJUSTABLE LUMBAR SUPPORT | ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL | PUSH TO START | BLUETOOTH | HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | & MORE!!
WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $ PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $899 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified. We offer a range of financing options for an additional $999.
Vehicle Features
905-334-3596