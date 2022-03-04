2018 Audi A3

$35,980 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 3 3 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8511632

8511632 Stock #: VB16A

VB16A VIN: WAUK8GFF8J1053964

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # VB16A

Mileage 40,332 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! * FREE WINTER TIRES * KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - NAVIGATION - LEATHER - 19 INCH WHEELS - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - PUSH BUTTON START - HEATED SEATS MUCH MORE!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.