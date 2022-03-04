$35,980+ tax & licensing
$35,980
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi A3
TECHNIK | 2.0T | QUATTRO | S-LINE | LOW KMS | ROOF
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
40,332KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8511632
- Stock #: VB16A
- VIN: WAUK8GFF8J1053964
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,332 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! * FREE WINTER TIRES * KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - NAVIGATION - LEATHER - 19 INCH WHEELS - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - PUSH BUTTON START - HEATED SEATS MUCH MORE!!
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9