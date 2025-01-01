Menu
2018 Audi A4

148,912 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi A4

2.0T Komfort

12851585

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Komfort

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,912KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUANAF43JN000159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5C046XZ
  • Mileage 148,912 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

