2018 Audi A4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,988 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8347728

8347728 Stock #: RJA0656589

RJA0656589 VIN: WAUNNAF44JA065658

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # RJA0656589

Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Automatic climate control Auxiliary Pwr Outlet Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Remote Trunk Lid Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Additional Features Tilt Wheel All Equipped Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror alloy rims Keyless Ignition Push start ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.