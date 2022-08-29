Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi A4

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

MMS Motors

905-844-8667

Contact Seller
2018 Audi A4

2018 Audi A4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi A4

Location

MMS Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-844-8667

  1. 1666320362
  2. 1666320400
  3. 1666320402
  4. 1666320401
  5. 1666320443
  6. 1666320443
  7. 1666320443
  8. 1666320443
  9. 1666320497
  10. 1666320497
  11. 1666320442
  12. 1666320497
  13. 1666320497
  14. 1666320497
  15. 1666320497
  16. 1666320497
  17. 1666320497
  18. 1666320497
  19. 1666320443
  20. 1666320497
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9193066
  • VIN: WAUANAF40JA161950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENT | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS | Super clean Audi a4 Quattro with back up camera, leather, and sunroof. Ready for the new owner, This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $695 additional to sale price+HST. Call us today to book an appointment for viewing. Or visit us at www.mmsmotors.ca

WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Monday - Friday 10-6

Saturday 10-3

***647 966 8667***

***905 844 8667***

***Lubrico warranty available ***

***Financing Available for all credit types***

$28,888 + HST and licensing -FINANCE PRICE

$29,888 + HST and licensing - CASH PRICE

Don't miss out on this deal , MMS operates with low Monthly cost that gives us an advantage in the market for providing lower prices. We are a Licensed Used Car Dealer and a proud member of OMVIC & UCDA. All of our vehicles have CARPROOF Reports

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MMS Motors

2018 Audi A4
80,000 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic
2014 Land Rover Rang...
 110,000 KM
$31,888 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Santa F...
 213,000 KM
$5,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MMS Motors

MMS Motors

MMS Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-8667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory