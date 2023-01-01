$33,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi A5
Technik
Location
MMS Motors
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-844-8667
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
$33,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10102572
- VIN: WAUFNCF59JA018778
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN VERIFIED | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS |
Welcome to MMS MOTORS , we are proud to announce being a trusted member of OMVIC. Our goal is to provide you the best customer service in the industry competing our prices with the market by adding low margins on our prices. This means that you are getting a fair and competitive price for your next car purchase Our sales representatives are professionally trained and committed to making your purchase experiences extremely easy, ensuring that you make an informed and confident decision that is right for you. Thank you for considering choosing our dealership for your automotive needs. We look forward to the opportunity to earn your trust and business.
2018 AUDI A45 SPORTBACK
-Leather seats
-Heated seats
-Back up camera
-Sunroof roof
-Navigation
WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT
2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Monday - Friday 10-6
Saturday 10-3
***647 966 8667***
***905 844 8667***
***Lubrico warranty available ***
***Financing Available for all credit types***
$ 33,888+ HST and licensing -FINANCE PRICE
$ 35,888 + HST and licensing - CASH PRICE
This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $795 additional to sale price+HST. Call us today to book an appointment for viewing. Or visit us at www.mmsmotors.ca
Don't miss out on this deal , MMS operates with low Monthly cost that gives us an advantage in the market for providing lower prices. We are a Licensed Used Car Dealer and a proud member of OMVIC & UCDA. All of our vehicles have CARPROOF Reports
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
