$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Audi A5
2.0T Technik
2018 Audi A5
2.0T Technik
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WAUFNCF52JA131018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 56,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
2016 Chevrolet Sonic RS Manual 97,628 KM $7,164 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 5.0L V8 | XLT SPORT PKG | SYNC 3 | 230,127 KM $18,174 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | ELECTRIC | DISCOVER PRO 41,353 KM $37,583 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oak-Land Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-277-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2018 Audi A5