2018 Audi A5

56,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2.0T Technik

12196507

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Used
56,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUFNCF52JA131018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

289-277-8520

