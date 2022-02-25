$28,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2018 Audi Q3
S-LINE Quattro Progressive No Accident Navigation
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,500
- Listing ID: 8422821
- Stock #: 3048
- VIN: WA1JCCFSXJR019975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,794 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO Quattro S-LINE, NO ACCIDENT, CLEAN CAR FAX, SAFETY CERTIFED,
NAVIGATION, BACK CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS,BLUE TOOTH, POWER TAIL GATE, POWER GROUP (WINDOWS, MIRRORS, LOCKS) KEYLESS CRUIZE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C, Parking Sensors, Power Tailgate, Dual Zone Climate Control,Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start, Power Driver Seat, tow hitch
S LINE TRIM
SAFETY CERTIFEID AT NO EXTRA COST
NICE COMBINATION OF BLACK EXTERIOR ON HEATED BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR
CLAEN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=pR2UQznQ3vTgl8%2bNpE5TTkveaRimqMt%2b
ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339)
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
Vehicle Features
