ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.

Black 2018 Audi Q5 PREMIUM PLUS quattro quattro 4D Sport Utility 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 7-Speed Automatic S tronic quattro

Awards:
 * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

2018 Audi Q5

210,746 KM

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv Quattro

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv Quattro

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
210,746KM
VIN WA1BNAFY1J2154519

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5B013XZ
  • Mileage 210,746 KM

Recent Arrival!


ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.

Black 2018 Audi Q5 PREMIUM PLUS quattro quattro 4D Sport Utility 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 7-Speed Automatic S tronic quattro

Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
2018 Audi Q5