$12,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Audi Q5
2.0T Progressiv Quattro
2018 Audi Q5
2.0T Progressiv Quattro
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
210,746KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1BNAFY1J2154519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 5B013XZ
- Mileage 210,746 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
Black 2018 Audi Q5 PREMIUM PLUS quattro quattro 4D Sport Utility 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 7-Speed Automatic S tronic quattro
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
Black 2018 Audi Q5 PREMIUM PLUS quattro quattro 4D Sport Utility 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 7-Speed Automatic S tronic quattro
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid 291,012 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Ford Edge ST Line 22,475 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford EcoSport S 115,649 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oak-Land Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-277-XXXX(click to show)
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2018 Audi Q5