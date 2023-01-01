$36,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-844-8667
2018 Audi S4
Progressiv
Location
MMS Motors
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-844-8667
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
$36,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9815197
- VIN: WAUB4AF43JA068895
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS
Super clean Audi S4 Progressiv with Navigation and leather heated sport seats plus back up camera camera. Everything works the way it came out from Factory brand new , Ready for the new owner, This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $795 additional to sale price+HST. Call us today to book an appointment for viewing. Or visit us at
2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Monday - Friday 10-6
Saturday 10-2
***647 966 8667***
***905 844 8667***
***Lubrico warranty available ***
***Financing Available for all credit types***
$36,888+ HST and licensing -FINANCE PRICE
$38,888 + HST and licensing - CASH PRICE
Don't miss out on this deal , MMS operates with low Monthly cost that gives us an advantage in the market for providing lower prices. We are a Licensed Used Car Dealer and a proud member of OMVIC & UCDA. All of our vehicles have CARPROOF Reports
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From MMS Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.