2018 Audi S5

440,000 KM

Details

$45,999

+ tax & licensing
$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ellati Auto Sales

437-422-4400

2018 Audi S5

2018 Audi S5

3.0 TFSI quattro Technik tiptronic

2018 Audi S5

3.0 TFSI quattro Technik tiptronic

Location

Ellati Auto Sales

1-345 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

437-422-4400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

440,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9847271
  • VIN: wauc4cf50ja055692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 440,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Stunning S5 Sportback with only 44,000kms! NO ACCIDENTS!
Vehicle is Equipped with:
- Sunroof
- Bluetooth
- Digital Cluster
- Alcantara Door Cards
- Carbon Fiber Trim
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Lane Assist

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Seat-Massage

Back to Top

Email Ellati Auto Sales

Ellati Auto Sales

Ellati Auto Sales

1-345 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

