$45,999
+ taxes & licensing
Ellati Auto Sales
437-422-4400
2018 Audi S5
3.0 TFSI quattro Technik tiptronic
Location
1-345 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
440,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9847271
- VIN: wauc4cf50ja055692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 440,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Stunning S5 Sportback with only 44,000kms! NO ACCIDENTS!
Vehicle is Equipped with:
- Sunroof
- Bluetooth
- Digital Cluster
- Alcantara Door Cards
- Carbon Fiber Trim
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Lane Assist
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Seat-Massage
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
