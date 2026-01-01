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<p><strong>2018 Audi TTS Coupe – Rare Find – Clean Carfax – No Accidents – Very Low Km</strong></p><p><strong>Gift with purchase: Extended Premium Vehicle Warranty Included (12 Months or 20,000 KM)</strong></p><p>Mileage: 85,893 km – Excellent Condition, Fully Certified</p><p>Vehicle comes with an extra set of rims on winter tires!</p><p>⭐ <strong>Key Features:</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>Interior:</strong></p><p>Premium Captain Red leather sport seating with contrast stitching</p><p>Driver-focused cockpit with Audi Virtual Cockpit digital display</p><p>Flat-bottom sport steering wheel with paddle shifters</p><p>Heated front seats with power adjustment</p><p> </p><p><strong>Technology:</strong></p><p>Integrated Navigation System with great display</p><p>Bluetooth® hands-free connectivity & Audio streaming</p><p>Surround Parking sensors for added convenience</p><p>Audi Drive Select with customizable driving modes</p><p> </p><p><strong>Comfort & Convenience:</strong></p><p>Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control</p><p>Push-Button Start</p><p>Ample cargo space for a sporty coupe</p><p>Two sets of Keys included</p><p> </p><p><strong>Performance & Safety:</strong></p><p>2.0L TFSI turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with Quattro® all-wheel drive</p><p>7-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission</p><p>Advanced safety features including ABS, stability control, traction control & multiple airbags</p><p>PPF Protection Film on the Front Nose for long-term paint protection</p><p> </p><p><strong>Certification:</strong></p><p>✔ Safety Certified – available for an additional $999</p><p>✔ Clean Carfax – No Accidents reported</p><p>✔ Extended Premium Vehicle Warranty Included (12 Months or 20,000 KM) - CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION</p><p> </p><p><strong>Exterior:</strong></p><p>Ibis White with sleek, sporty coupe styling</p><p><strong>Interior:</strong></p><p>Captain Red Premium Leather</p>

2018 Audi TTS

85,893 KM

Details Description Features

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Audi TTS

TTS AWD NO ACCIDENTS EXTRA SET RIMS APPLE CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle
14498632

2018 Audi TTS

TTS AWD NO ACCIDENTS EXTRA SET RIMS APPLE CARPLAY

Location

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2

365-292-6732

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Contact Seller
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Sale

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
85,893KM
Excellent Condition
VIN TRUC1AFV5J1014142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 85,893 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Audi TTS Coupe – Rare Find – Clean Carfax – No Accidents – Very Low Km

Gift with purchase: Extended Premium Vehicle Warranty Included (12 Months or 20,000 KM)

Mileage: 85,893 km – Excellent Condition, Fully Certified

Vehicle comes with an extra set of rims on winter tires!

⭐ Key Features:

 

Interior:

Premium Captain Red leather sport seating with contrast stitching

Driver-focused cockpit with Audi Virtual Cockpit digital display

Flat-bottom sport steering wheel with paddle shifters

Heated front seats with power adjustment

 

Technology:

Integrated Navigation System with great display

Bluetooth® hands-free connectivity & Audio streaming

Surround Parking sensors for added convenience

Audi Drive Select with customizable driving modes

 

Comfort & Convenience:

Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control

Push-Button Start

Ample cargo space for a sporty coupe

Two sets of Keys included

 

Performance & Safety:

2.0L TFSI turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with Quattro® all-wheel drive

7-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission

Advanced safety features including ABS, stability control, traction control & multiple airbags

PPF Protection Film on the Front Nose for long-term paint protection

 

Certification:

✔ Safety Certified – available for an additional $999

✔ Clean Carfax – No Accidents reported

✔ Extended Premium Vehicle Warranty Included (12 Months or 20,000 KM) - CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

Exterior:

Ibis White with sleek, sporty coupe styling

Interior:

Captain Red Premium Leather

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
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$37,999

+ taxes & licensing>

M-Way Motors

365-292-6732

2018 Audi TTS