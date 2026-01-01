$37,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi TTS
TTS AWD NO ACCIDENTS EXTRA SET RIMS APPLE CARPLAY
2018 Audi TTS
TTS AWD NO ACCIDENTS EXTRA SET RIMS APPLE CARPLAY
Location
M-Way Motors
636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
365-292-6732
$37,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 85,893 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Audi TTS Coupe – Rare Find – Clean Carfax – No Accidents – Very Low Km
Gift with purchase: Extended Premium Vehicle Warranty Included (12 Months or 20,000 KM)
Mileage: 85,893 km – Excellent Condition, Fully Certified
Vehicle comes with an extra set of rims on winter tires!
⭐ Key Features:
Interior:
Premium Captain Red leather sport seating with contrast stitching
Driver-focused cockpit with Audi Virtual Cockpit digital display
Flat-bottom sport steering wheel with paddle shifters
Heated front seats with power adjustment
Technology:
Integrated Navigation System with great display
Bluetooth® hands-free connectivity & Audio streaming
Surround Parking sensors for added convenience
Audi Drive Select with customizable driving modes
Comfort & Convenience:
Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control
Push-Button Start
Ample cargo space for a sporty coupe
Two sets of Keys included
Performance & Safety:
2.0L TFSI turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with Quattro® all-wheel drive
7-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission
Advanced safety features including ABS, stability control, traction control & multiple airbags
PPF Protection Film on the Front Nose for long-term paint protection
Certification:
✔ Safety Certified – available for an additional $999
✔ Clean Carfax – No Accidents reported
✔ Extended Premium Vehicle Warranty Included (12 Months or 20,000 KM) - CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION
Exterior:
Ibis White with sleek, sporty coupe styling
Interior:
Captain Red Premium Leather
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
Interior
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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365-292-6732