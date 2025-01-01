Menu
2018 BMW 330e

101,387 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW 330e

12920261

2018 BMW 330e

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Used
101,387KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBA8E1C56JA180398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # D5G045X
  • Mileage 101,387 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

