$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 BMW 330e
2018 BMW 330e
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,387KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBA8E1C56JA180398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # D5G045X
- Mileage 101,387 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 92,036 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer XLT 132,652 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Ranger Lariat 501A | FX4 OFF ROAD PKG 104,778 KM $35,190 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oak-Land Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-277-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2018 BMW 330e