$15,777+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X1
AUTO NAV BLUETOOTH B-CAMERA PANARAMIC ROOF SAFTY
2018 BMW X1
AUTO NAV BLUETOOTH B-CAMERA PANARAMIC ROOF SAFTY
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$15,777
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,194 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
AUTO, SUV, SAFETY CERTIFED, BACK UP CAMERA ,BLIND SPOT ALERT, POWER SUNROOF, PANARAMIC ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, HEATED POWER SEAT, PUSH START, ALLOY RIMS
CAR FAX AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4
Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
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Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
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289-837-XXXX(click to show)
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289-837-1234