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<p>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</p><p>AUTO, SUV,  SAFETY CERTIFED, BACK UP CAMERA ,BLIND SPOT ALERT, POWER SUNROOF, PANARAMIC ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, HEATED POWER SEAT, PUSH START, ALLOY RIMS<br>CAR FAX AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE <br>SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST</p><p>JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA<br>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  <br>Sunday we ARE CLOSED<br>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER<br>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////<br>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</p>

2018 BMW X1

158,194 KM

Details Description Features

$15,777

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 BMW X1

AUTO NAV BLUETOOTH B-CAMERA PANARAMIC ROOF SAFTY

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14186540

2018 BMW X1

AUTO NAV BLUETOOTH B-CAMERA PANARAMIC ROOF SAFTY

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,777

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
158,194KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBXHT3C32J5F92898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,194 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

AUTO, SUV,  SAFETY CERTIFED, BACK UP CAMERA ,BLIND SPOT ALERT, POWER SUNROOF, PANARAMIC ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, HEATED POWER SEAT, PUSH START, ALLOY RIMS
CAR FAX AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE 
SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  
Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
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$15,777

+ taxes & licensing>

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2018 BMW X1