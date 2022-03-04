$36,888+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-608-5503
2018 BMW X1
xDrive28i with Low Kilometers, Panoramic Sunroof, and Navigation
Location
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
30,118KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8583656
- Stock #: 22353A
- VIN: WBXHT3C39J3H32120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,118 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
