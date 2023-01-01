Menu
2018 BMW X2

60,045 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X2

xDrive28i

2018 BMW X2

xDrive28i

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60,045KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBXYJ5C36JEF73711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # D3G051A
  • Mileage 60,045 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

2018 BMW X2