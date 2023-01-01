Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW X3

57,000 KM

Details Description Features

$45,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

Roger's Motors

905-618-0350

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X3

2018 BMW X3

M40i - NAVI - PANO ROOF - REVERSE CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X3

M40i - NAVI - PANO ROOF - REVERSE CAM

Location

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-618-0350

  1. 9965750
  2. 9965750
  3. 9965750
  4. 9965750
  5. 9965750
  6. 9965750
  7. 9965750
  8. 9965750
  9. 9965750
  10. 9965750
  11. 9965750
  12. 9965750
  13. 9965750
  14. 9965750
  15. 9965750
  16. 9965750
  17. 9965750
  18. 9965750
  19. 9965750
  20. 9965750
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
57,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9965750
  • Stock #: RJ0Z005969
  • VIN: 5UXTS3C5XJ0Z00597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RJ0Z005969
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited Time Offer – Financing at 6.99% - 6 Months Payment Deferral – $0 Down Payment - Private Viewings Available - By Appointment Only - Online Purchase and FREE Delivery Available – Curbside Pick Up Available

** NAVIGATION / BLINDSPOT ASSIST / LEATHER / REVERSE CAMERA / PANORAMIC SUNROOF / BLUETOOTH / HEATED SEATS AND STEERING / SMART KEY / More ...


WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

This is a Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Vehicle. Because this vehicle is a Certified Preowned vehicle it also qualifies for Extended Warranty options

This 2018 BMW X3 Comes Loaded With All the Luxury Power Options Including, Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Premium Alloy Rims, Smart Key Entry, Automatic Transmission, and so Much More! The Car Has Been Very Well Maintained! The Body and Interior are in Excellent Condition. Prices are subject to taxes, certification and licensing. We Also Accept Trade Ins

Financing Available For Good, Bad or No Credit Starting at 6.99% O.A.C. We Also Have Up To 6 Months With No Payments Available. All our loans are completely open with no fees to pay them off earlier. We've also been working with the banks to set up unique credit rebuilding programs to help you get back on track without going over your budget. Credit applications are available on our website at www.rogersmotors.ca. Approvals are done very quickly. Same Day Delivery Options are also Available.

We Also Service What We Sell. Our State of the Art 10,000 square foot Complete Auto Service Center With Licensed Mechanics is open to the public. From Oil changes and Brakes, to major repairs like complete engine replacements. Our service center can service ALL your car needs. Loaner vehicles are available when needed for larger jobs.

We are also Oakville's Location for Rust Proofing your vehicle. Give us a call to schedule your appointment.

Rogers Motors is Oakville's Largest Used Car Dealership and the highest rated dealership in Oakville to shop for Your New Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used SUV's or Used Minivans! Thank You For Considering Roger's Motors. Family Owned and Operated Since 2004 with over 10,000 vehicles sold.

At Roger's Motors our goal is to make sure that every guest who comes to visit us leaves happier than when they first came in. We will treat everyone the way we would like to be treated with Love, Honesty, Integrity, and Complete Transparency. With Over 600 Reviews online we have an average rating of 4/5. Come experience car shopping and service the way it should be.

Rogers Motors. Driving Happiness
www.rogersmotors.ca
 
 

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Automatic climate control
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Inside Hood Release
Dual-zone Climate Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Remote Trunk Lid
Interval wipers

Security

Security System - Manufacturers

Windows

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Keyless Remote Entry System

Additional Features

Tilt Wheel
All Equipped
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
alloy rims
Keyless Ignition
Push start ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Roger's Motors

2018 BMW X3 M40i - N...
 57,000 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry XL...
 19,500 KM
$30,988 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 84,000 KM
$32,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Roger's Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Roger's Motors

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

905-618-XXXX

(click to show)

905-618-0350

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory