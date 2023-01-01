2018 BMW X3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9965750

9965750 Stock #: RJ0Z005969

RJ0Z005969 VIN: 5UXTS3C5XJ0Z00597

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # RJ0Z005969

Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Rear Defroster Navigation System Automatic climate control Auxiliary Pwr Outlet Inside Hood Release Dual-zone Climate Control Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Remote Trunk Lid Interval wipers Security Security System - Manufacturers Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Keyless Remote Entry System Additional Features Tilt Wheel All Equipped Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror alloy rims Keyless Ignition Push start ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.