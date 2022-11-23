$36,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X5
Location
MMS Motors
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
- Listing ID: 9398812
- VIN: 5UXKS4C52J0Y18203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
DIESEL TURBO
Super clean Bmw X5 35D with leather, panoroof, back up cam, 360 cam, heads up disply, navigation, fully loaded and carfax verified. Ready for the new owner, This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $695 additional to sale price+HST. Call us today to book an appointment for viewing. Or visit us at www.mmsmotors.ca
Monday - Friday 10-6
Saturday 10-3
***Lubrico warranty available ***
***Financing Available for all credit types***
$36,888 + HST and licensing -FINANCE PRICE
$37,888 + HST and licensing - CASH PRICE
Don't miss out on this deal , MMS operates with low Monthly cost that gives us an advantage in the market for providing lower prices. We are a Licensed Used Car Dealer and a proud member of OMVIC & UCDA. All of our vehicles have CARPROOF Reports.
Vehicle Features
