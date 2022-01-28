Menu
2018 Cadillac XT5

111,000 KM

$37,777

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Luxury AWD NAVIGATION BLINDSPOT PANORAMIC

2018 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD NAVIGATION BLINDSPOT PANORAMIC

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

111,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8225994
  • Stock #: 2858
  • VIN: 1GYKNDRS0JZ195448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO AWD LUXURY  5 SEATES LOADED SUV WITH PANORAMIC ROOF, GPS NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT ALERT, LANE KEEPIND ASS, PRE COLLIOSION ALERT,BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE START, PUST START, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS , POWER MIRRORS, A/C

SAFETY CERTIFEID AT NO EXTRA COST

4 NEW WINTER TIRES INSTALEED THE DAY OF LISITND, EXTRA SET OF ALL SESON TIRES( USED)

NICE COMBINATION OF DARK BLUE EXTERIOR ON HEATED TAN LEATHER  INTERIOR

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

