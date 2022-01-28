$37,777+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2018 Cadillac XT5
Luxury AWD NAVIGATION BLINDSPOT PANORAMIC
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,777
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8225994
- Stock #: 2858
- VIN: 1GYKNDRS0JZ195448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO AWD LUXURY 5 SEATES LOADED SUV WITH PANORAMIC ROOF, GPS NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT ALERT, LANE KEEPIND ASS, PRE COLLIOSION ALERT,BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE START, PUST START, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS , POWER MIRRORS, A/C
SAFETY CERTIFEID AT NO EXTRA COST
4 NEW WINTER TIRES INSTALEED THE DAY OF LISITND, EXTRA SET OF ALL SESON TIRES( USED)
NICE COMBINATION OF DARK BLUE EXTERIOR ON HEATED TAN LEATHER INTERIOR
ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339)
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
