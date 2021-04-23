Menu
2018 Chevrolet Bolt

51,335 KM

$28,700

+ tax & licensing
EV LT SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, BEAUTIFUL!

EV LT SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, BEAUTIFUL!

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

51,335KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7011779
  • Stock #: 1-21-058A
  • VIN: 1G1FW6S03J4128440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,335 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE LOVE AND CARRY ELECTRIC AND HYBRID VEHICLES OF ALL MAKES - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *


               

Finished in Arctic Blue Metallic on a Two Tone Grey Cloth interior, the Chevrolet Bolt EV is the American manufacture's response to the public's increasingly favourable SHIFT towards electric vehicles! Crowned the 2017 Motor Trend Car of the Year AND 2017 North American Car of the Year, this hatchback provides the perfect combination of range, utility and style! Comes equipped with charging equipment and the following options:


               

SAFETY AND SECURITY:

- Rear Vision Camera

- Teen Driver Technology

- Tire Pressure Monitor System

- Stabilitrak Electronic Stability Control System with Traction Control

- Electronic Parking Brake

- Charge Control (Location-based, selectable GPS-enabled with programmable home charging setting and programmable time of day)

- Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert


               

EXTERIOR:

- Daylight Running Lamps with LED Signature

- LED Center Mounted Stop Lamp and Taillights 

- Heated, Power Adjustable Side Mirrors with Manual Folding

- 17-inch Painted Aluminum Wheels


               

INTERIOR:

- Single Zone Automatic Climate Control

- Cabin Air Filter

- 8-inch Driver Information Center

- Keyless Entry and Start

- Interior Ambient Lighting

- Heated Front Seats

- Heated and Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Controls for Audio, Phone and Cruise 

- Automatic Dimming Rearview Mirror

- Chevrolet MyLink 10.2-inch Touch Screen with Bluetooth Audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto


               

The Chevrolet Bolt gives you a single charge range of about 383 km with its 60 kWh lithium-ion battery. Single charge range may vary depending on driving style and various other factors. 


               

This one owner is being sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available.


               

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward


               

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.


               

Finance at $0 down with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.


               

Balance of manufacture New Vehicle Limited Warranty (3 years / 60,000 km) valid until May 2021. Balance of powertrain component warranty (5 year / 100,000 km) valid until May 2023. Balance of manufacture Battery Limited Warranty and Specified Electric Drive Component Warranty (8 year / 160,000 km) valid until May 2026. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

