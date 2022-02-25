Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

66,475 KM

Details Features

$41,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,599

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2018 Chrysler Pacifica

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Limited

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 8420249
  2. 8420249
  3. 8420249
  4. 8420249
  5. 8420249
  6. 8420249
  7. 8420249
  8. 8420249
  9. 8420249
Contact Seller

$41,599

+ taxes & licensing

66,475KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8420249
  • Stock #: D2D070X
  • VIN: 2C4RC1N7XJR339687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,475 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2018 Ford Escape Tit...
 67,873 KM
$28,877 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 156,929 KM
$16,478 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic EX
 82,099 KM
$15,877 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory