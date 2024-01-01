Menu
Account
Sign In
#CERTIFIED <br><div>#2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED #FAMILY SIZE 2018 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CREW FLEX FUEL 3.6L V6 ENGINE THIS VEHICLE IS IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE OUT NO SCRATCHES OR DENTS MUST SEE IN PERSON EQUIPPED WITH: -REARVIEW CAMERA -BLUETOOTH -DVD -POWER SLIDING DOORS -FOG LIGHTS -CRUISE CONTROL AND MORE… # BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! # FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE! PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS (416)527-0101 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L2X5 </div>

2018 Dodge Caravan

149,000 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Dodge Caravan

Watch This Vehicle
12010255

2018 Dodge Caravan

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

  1. 1734061806
  2. 1734061806
  3. 1734061806
  4. 1734061806
  5. 1734061806
  6. 1734061806
  7. 1734061806
  8. 1734061806
  9. 1734061806
  10. 1734061806
  11. 1734061806
  12. 1734061806
  13. 1734061806
  14. 1734061806
  15. 1734061806
  16. 1734061806
  17. 1734061806
  18. 1734061806
  19. 1734061806
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

#CERTIFIED
#2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
#FAMILY SIZE

2018 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CREW FLEX FUEL 3.6L V6 ENGINE

THIS VEHICLE IS IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE OUT NO SCRATCHES OR DENTS MUST SEE IN PERSON

EQUIPPED WITH:
-REARVIEW CAMERA
-BLUETOOTH
-DVD
-POWER SLIDING DOORS
-FOG LIGHTS
-CRUISE CONTROL
AND MORE…


# BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!

# FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE!

PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

TERMINAL MOTORS
(416)527-0101
1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L2X5 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Terminal Motors

Used 2016 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 149,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Focus Titanium for sale in Oakville, ON
2012 Ford Focus Titanium 166,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Lexus GX460 for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Lexus GX460 147,000 KM SOLD

Email Terminal Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

416-527-XXXX

(click to show)

416-527-0101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Caravan