2018 Dodge Caravan
2018 Dodge Caravan
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
149,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
#CERTIFIED
#2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
#FAMILY SIZE
2018 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CREW FLEX FUEL 3.6L V6 ENGINE
THIS VEHICLE IS IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE OUT NO SCRATCHES OR DENTS MUST SEE IN PERSON
EQUIPPED WITH:
-REARVIEW CAMERA
-BLUETOOTH
-DVD
-POWER SLIDING DOORS
-FOG LIGHTS
-CRUISE CONTROL
AND MORE…
# BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
# FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE!
PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
TERMINAL MOTORS
(416)527-0101
1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L2X5
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
2018 Dodge Caravan