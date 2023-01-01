Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

169,681 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

AUTO SXT STOW & GO SAFETY B-TOOTH

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

AUTO SXT STOW & GO SAFETY B-TOOTH

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

169,681KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10155270
  • Stock #: 3395
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1JR243113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 169,681 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO FULL STOW &GO , SXT ,7 PASSENGERS BACK UP CAMERA,

  BLUE TOOTH,  CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,  A/C

SAFETY INCLUDED,

car fax included

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=k125gj02mhzkYfe4VrQvmZkCzlaSi1oA

 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

