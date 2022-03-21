2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,500 + taxes & licensing 1 9 1 , 5 9 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8953552

8953552 VIN: 2C4RDGDG1JR167504

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 191,591 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Knee Air Bag

