Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford EcoSport

38,624 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2018 Ford EcoSport

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 10195578
  2. 10195578
  3. 10195578
  4. 10195578
  5. 10195578
  6. 10195578
  7. 10195578
  8. 10195578
  9. 10195578
  10. 10195578
  11. 10195578
  12. 10195578
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
38,624KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10195578
  • Stock #: 3G026A
  • VIN: MAJ6P1UL3JC218651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3G026A
  • Mileage 38,624 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2018 MINI Cooper Cou...
 79,058 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 30,897 KM
$52,944 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge SEL S...
 129,649 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory