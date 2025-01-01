Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford EcoSport

115,649 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford EcoSport

S

Watch This Vehicle
12415602

2018 Ford EcoSport

S

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

  1. 12415602
  2. 12415602
  3. 12415602
  4. 12415602
  5. 12415602
  6. 12415602
  7. 12415602
  8. 12415602
  9. 12415602
  10. 12415602
  11. 12415602
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,649KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN MAJ6P1SL2JC248016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5B025A
  • Mileage 115,649 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid 291,012 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Oakville, ON
2024 Ford Edge ST Line 22,475 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport S for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Ford EcoSport S 115,649 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

Contact Seller
2018 Ford EcoSport