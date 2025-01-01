$17,244+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford EcoSport
Titanium
2018 Ford EcoSport
Titanium
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$17,244
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,094KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN MAJ6P1WLXJC208552
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 60,094 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
White 2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 Ti-VCT GDI 6-Speed Automatic 4WD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
2018 Ford EcoSport