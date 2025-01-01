Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>White 2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 Ti-VCT GDI 6-Speed Automatic 4WD

2018 Ford EcoSport

60,094 KM

Details Description Features

$17,244

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford EcoSport

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle
12731952

2018 Ford EcoSport

Titanium

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

  1. 12731952
  2. 12731952
  3. 12731952
  4. 12731952
  5. 12731952
  6. 12731952
  7. 12731952
  8. 12731952
  9. 12731952
  10. 12731952
  11. 12731952
  12. 12731952
Contact Seller

$17,244

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,094KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN MAJ6P1WLXJC208552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,094 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


White 2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 Ti-VCT GDI 6-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE 213,864 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium 60,094 KM $17,244 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Focus SE for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Ford Focus SE 63,622 KM $9,250 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,244

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2018 Ford EcoSport