Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford EcoSport

42,642 KM

Details Features

$25,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,997

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2018 Ford EcoSport

2018 Ford EcoSport

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford EcoSport

Titanium

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 8460057
  2. 8460057
  3. 8460057
  4. 8460057
  5. 8460057
  6. 8460057
  7. 8460057
  8. 8460057
  9. 8460057
Contact Seller

$25,997

+ taxes & licensing

42,642KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8460057
  • Stock #: D2C020A
  • VIN: MAJ6P1WLXJC208552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # D2C020A
  • Mileage 42,642 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2011 Ford Focus SES
 267,123 KM
0 + tax & lic
2019 Ford EcoSport T...
 58,525 KM
$25,188 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 59,933 KM
$49,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory