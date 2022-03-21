$CALL+ tax & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2018 Ford EcoSport
SE
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
51,511KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8660983
- Stock #: 1B035A
- VIN: MAJ6P1UL3JC193444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 51,511 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2