Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford EcoSport

51,511 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2018 Ford EcoSport

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 8660983
  2. 8660983
  3. 8660983
  4. 8660983
  5. 8660983
  6. 8660983
  7. 8660983
  8. 8660983
  9. 8660983
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

51,511KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8660983
  • Stock #: 1B035A
  • VIN: MAJ6P1UL3JC193444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1B035A
  • Mileage 51,511 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 60,327 KM
$24,977 + tax & lic
2020 Ford EcoSport SE
 32,216 KM
$26,977 + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln Navigat...
 43,729 KM
$77,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory