Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford Edge

91,657 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 11383865
  2. 11383865
  3. 11383865
  4. 11383865
  5. 11383865
  6. 11383865
  7. 11383865
  8. 11383865
  9. 11383865
  10. 11383865
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,657KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK3K97JBB91577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,657 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2013 Buick Regal Turbo for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 Buick Regal Turbo 80,002 KM $12,700 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring GL for sale in Oakville, ON
2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring GL 230,027 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Volt LT for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Chevrolet Volt LT 108,217 KM $16,700 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge